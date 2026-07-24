Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence's old dance video from her sister's 50th birthday resurfaced following news of her sister's death

Mabel Adwoa Intuah, the actress's elder sister and owner of fashion business Mayan Stitches, reportedly died weeks after the celebration

Vivian Jill was later spotted being consoled by her son at the Kotoka International Airport amid the grief

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An old video of Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence dancing excitedly at her sister's 50th birthday celebration has resurfaced online, following news of her passing.

An old video of Vivian Jill Lawrence dancing at her sister's 50th birthday has resurfaced following news of her sister's death. Image credit: Bessah GH/GistsOnline.

Source: TikTok

The clip, filmed at the colourful event weeks ago, has taken on a new, painful meaning for fans watching it circulate again.

News of the death of Mabel Adwoa Intuah, popularly known as Aunty Mabel, was first shared on July 23, 2026, by Instagram blog Official_Bempah.

Aunty Mabel was widely known as the owner of Mayan Stitches, a fashion business admired for its creativity.

Old dance video of Vivian Jill resurfaces

The resurfaced footage shows Vivian Jill in high spirits, dancing energetically alongside guests at her sister's 50th birthday worship and brunch in Accra.

The event, held only weeks before the reported death, drew wide attention online at the time for its warmth and colour.

The video was posted by GistsOnline, who described how the actress took centre stage with lively dance moves at the thanksgiving and worship service, in a celebration marked by family, music, and gratitude.

GistsOnline noted that Vivian Jill's energetic performance, alongside her refreshed new look, drew attention and created memorable moments at the milestone event.

The TikTok video of Vivian Jill excitedly dancing at her sister's 50th birthday party is shown below.

Vivian Jill consoled by her son at the airport

Following the news, Vivian Jill was spotted being consoled by her son.

Reports indicate the actress was in Kumasi when her sister passed away in Accra, and emotional scenes unfolded at the Kotoka International Airport upon her arrival.

Videos circulating on social media captured the actress struggling to hold back tears as she was received and embraced by her son.

Relatives and loved ones had gathered at the airport to welcome her home following the loss.

Funeral arrangements for Aunty Mabel are yet to be announced.

TikToker Adriana Garcia dies during surgery

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, fashion and beauty influencer Adriana Garcia, who had nearly 100,000 combined social media followers, died at age 30 on July 22, 2026.

Medical staff could not save her after she developed complications during a cosmetic procedure.

Adriana left behind a six-year-old daughter. Tributes poured in from her employer, Drop Shop, and fellow influencers following news of her death.

Source: YEN.com.gh