The Odeibea Foundation installed solar streetlights in Akpato and Worwonyo in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region

The project forms part of the Foundation's Energy Equity Project targeting off-grid and underserved communities across Ghana

Women and girls in both communities also received livelihood skills training in bead making, soap production, and pastry making

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The Odeibea Foundation has brought solar streetlights to the communities of Akpato and Worwonyo in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region, marking a new phase in its efforts to tackle energy poverty in rural Ghana.

Odeibea Foundation installs solar streetlights in Akpato and Worwonyo, and also trains women and girls in bead making, soap production and pastry-making skills. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The rollout is part of the Foundation's Energy Equity Project, which focuses on delivering clean, reliable, and affordable lighting to off-grid communities long left behind by centralised electricity infrastructure.

Solar units were placed along main routes, community gathering points, and near individual households to maximise coverage after dark.

Solar lights to transform life in communities

For residents of Akpato and Worwonyo, nighttime has historically meant limited movement, reduced trade, and constrained learning opportunities.

The new lighting infrastructure is expected to change that by enabling local traders, many of whom are fishmongers, to extend their working hours into the evening.

Children will also have better-lit spaces to study, while residents can move through public spaces more safely.

The South Dayi project builds on an earlier solar streetlight pilot the Foundation carried out in Twumwaase and Apeboaso in the Ashanti Region, reflecting a deliberate effort to scale decentralised renewable energy solutions across different parts of the country.

Sustainability sits at the core of Odeibea Foundation's approach.

Alongside the installations, the organisation has been working with local leaders and young people to build basic maintenance skills so that communities can care for the infrastructure themselves and preserve the benefits over time.

Odeibea Foundation trains women and girls

Beyond the physical infrastructure, the Foundation extended its intervention to include economic empowerment for women and girls through its Crafting Change Project.

Participants in both communities received hands-on training in bead making, liquid soap production, and pastry making, giving them practical, income-generating skills.

Executive Director Patricia Odeibea Bekoe Jakalia underscored the importance of this component, stating that "empowering women and girls is an essential part of building resilient communities and creating more inclusive pathways for community development."

The Foundation views energy access and economic opportunity as deeply interconnected.

By pairing clean energy infrastructure with livelihood training, the intervention seeks to strengthen household resilience and widen participation in local economic life, particularly for women who have historically had fewer such opportunities.

As Ghana works toward its broader climate and development goals, the Energy Equity Project highlights how community-driven, decentralised energy solutions can deliver tangible results in areas where national grid expansion has yet to reach.

Volta Region headteacher, 44, found dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a headteacher from the Volta Region of Ghana was found dead in unclear circumstances, leaving his community shaken.

The 44-year-old, who led Glikpome Basic School in the Akatsi South Municipality, was discovered lifeless at a guest house in Akatsi on 8 July 2026.

Authorities have yet to determine what caused his death, and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh