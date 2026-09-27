Black Stars goalkeeper coach Dan Gaspar made a bold claim about Ghana's three shot-stoppers

Ghana face The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 29 after opening their qualifying campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Côte d'Ivoire

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Benjamin Asare, and Joseph Anang are all part of Carlos Queiroz's squad for the qualifier

Dan Gaspar has declared Ghana's goalkeeping unit the finest in Africa, expressing full confidence in the trio ahead of Tuesday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against The Gambia.

Black Stars goalkeeper coach Dan Gaspar makes a bold claim about Lawrence Ati Zigi, Benjamin Asare, and Joseph Anang. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Ati-Zigi, Asare and Anang praised by coach

Gaspar, speaking ahead of the clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 29, singled out Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Benjamin Asare, and Joseph Anang as an exceptional group, making clear his belief that no other nation on the continent can match their depth between the posts.

"Fortunate to be back, very grateful to be here. We have three outstanding goalkeepers; in my opinion, I have no doubt it's the best assembly of goalkeepers in Africa, and I believe that they believe that, and we continue on our mission," Gaspar said.

Watch Gaspar's assessment of Ghana's goalkeepers, as shared on X:

All three goalkeepers have been included in Carlos Queiroz's squad for the qualifier. Ati-Zigi has been a consistent presence since the appointment of the Portuguese tactician.

Meanwhile, Asare served as the first-choice goalkeeper during the majority of Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

For Anang, he continues to provide a third option as Queiroz looks to build competition across the squad.

Ghana seeks first points after Côte d'Ivoire loss

The Black Stars enter Tuesday's fixture under pressure following a difficult start to their qualifying campaign.

Ghana fell to a 2-0 defeat against Côte d'Ivoire in Bouaké in their opening match, with Malick Yalcouyé and Franck Kessié both scoring to hand the hosts a comfortable victory.

Ati-Zigi started that game and conceded once in each half, while Asare and Anang remained unused throughout.

According to Pan Africa Football, the Gambia, on the other hand, opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over Somalia, which means they arrive in Accra in confident form.

That result makes the contest all the more significant for the Black Stars, who need a positive result to avoid falling further behind early in the qualifying standings.

Gaspar will be hoping the belief he has shown in his goalkeepers translates into a strong collective performance as Ghana look to turn their campaign around on home soil.

Queiroz demands sharper Ghana attack

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz had urged Ghana to improve their attacking efficiency ahead of the Black Stars’ clash with The Gambia.

The Portuguese coach identified the attack as an area that needs improvement as Ghana chase their first AFCON qualifying win since September 2023.

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Source: YEN.com.gh