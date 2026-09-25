Jarvis excitedly announced on social media that her husband, Nigerian content creator Peller, surprised her with the latest iPhone 18 as a gift

She gushed over the gesture, calling Peller her king and playfully urging other women not to settle for less in their own relationships

The gift comes just weeks after the couple announced they had relocated to Canada, with Peller taking a break from streaming for academic pursuits

Jarvis, wife of Nigerian content creator Peller, has showered praise on her husband after he surprised her with the latest iPhone 18.

Jarvis showers praise on her husband, Peller, after he surprises her with the latest iPhone 18, captioning the post "I love you hubby." Image credit: Peller/Jarvis.

Source: Instagram

She previously turned heads with her sense of style at her wedding reception, stepping out in a steampunk-inspired black gown by Prudential Atelier featuring structured sculptural shoulders and intricate gear and cog embellishments.

The bold, futuristic piece marked a departure from conventional bridal aesthetics, drawing praise from fashion lovers across social media for its craftsmanship and creativity.

Fans from Lagos to Accra flooded the designer's post admiring the gown, with many calling it a genuine work of art.

Jarvis unboxes new iPhone 18 gift from Peller

In a video shared on social media, Jarvis excitedly announced that she had become the latest owner of an iPhone 18, courtesy of her husband, calling him "my king right there" as she unboxed the device on camera.

She playfully told other women watching not to feel pressured if their own partners hadn't gotten them the same gift, saying:

"If you know you don't have F14, don't be pressured. The love of your life will get it for you."

She captioned the post:

"I love you hubby. Thank you for the gift."

Below is the TikTok video in which Jarvis praises Peller for purchasing her an iPhone.

Peller and Jarvis relocate to Canada

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Peller disclosed that he and Jarvis had relocated from Nigeria to Canada, citing academic pursuits as the reason for the move.

He indicated the relocation would keep him off streaming for a while, telling fans he might not return until sometime next year.

The timing fuelled widespread speculation among followers linking the move to reports that Jarvis is expecting a baby, though neither of them addressed the pregnancy rumours directly.

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Source: YEN.com.gh