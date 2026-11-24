Brigadier General (Rtd) Emmanuel Acheampong Baidoo appeared before an Accra Circuit Court on a charge of defrauding by false pretences

The retired officer allegedly received GH¢740,000 in cash and a Toyota 4Runner worth GH¢260,000 to facilitate the recruitment of 200 people into the Ghana Armed Forces

The court granted Baidoo bail of GH¢600,000 with two sureties and ordered him to surrender his passport to the court registry

A retired Brigadier General has denied charges of defrauding by false pretences before an Accra Circuit Court, in a case linked to an alleged promise to arrange the recruitment of 200 individuals into the Ghana Armed Forces.

Brigadier General (Rtd) Emmanuel Acheampong Baidoo entered a not guilty plea when the case was called.

Brigadier General (Rtd) Emmanuel Acheampong Baidoo appeared before an Accra Circuit Court. Credit: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

GNA reported that Inspector Morga Dorvi, prosecuting, told the court that a serving military officer lodged a complaint alleging that Baidoo received GH¢740,000 in cash along with an unregistered Toyota 4Runner valued at GH¢260,000 to facilitate the arrangement.

According to the prosecution, the matter dates to 2017, when Baidoo, who had previously served as Director of Manpower of the Ghana Armed Forces, reportedly told the complainant he could arrange for the complainant's relatives to join the military.

The complainant subsequently introduced 200 prospective recruits to Baidoo at Burma Camp.

The prosecution told the court that Baidoo did not fulfil his end of the arrangement and subsequently travelled out of the country. The complainant formally reported the matter to the police on 7 September 2026, and Baidoo was invited to the Accra Regional CID the following day.

Prosecutors said Baidoo initially denied the claims but later acknowledged, in the presence of an independent witness, that he had received both the money and the vehicle.

The Toyota 4Runner has since been recovered and returned to the complainant. Baidoo has also refunded GH¢25,000, leaving an outstanding balance of GH¢715,000, according to the prosecution.

The court granted Baidoo bail of GH¢600,000 with two sureties. He was additionally ordered to deposit his passport with the court registry. The allegations against him have not yet been tested at trial.

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Source: YEN.com.gh