Food Network star Eric Adjepong has been ordered to stay away from his young daughter

A Maryland judge found sufficient evidence to support allegations that he abused her

No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the allegations so far

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Ghanaian-American and Food Network star Eric Adjepong has been ordered to stay away from his young daughter. A Maryland judge found sufficient evidence to support allegations that he abused her.

A Maryland judge orders 'Top Chef' star Eric Adjepong to stay away from his daughter following an abuse finding. Image credit: Eric Adjepong/Washington Post.

Source: Instagram

Adjepong, known for hosting Alex vs America and Wildcard Kitchen and for competing in three seasons of Tournament of Champions, shares his daughter, Lennox, with ex-wife Janell Mack.

The pair's divorce proceedings, which began in January 2022, were described in court filings as turbulent, with both sides raising separate allegations against each other before the case concluded on June 2, 2026.

A protective order was issued shortly afterwards, following a separate custody-related hearing process that began in May.

Judge orders Eric Adjepong to stay away from daughter

According to TMZ, a final hearing held on July 10 resulted in a court order barring Adjepong from any contact with Lennox, as well as from her home, school, and childcare providers, through July 10, 2027.

The Washington Post reported that the Maryland judge determined there was "a preponderance of the evidence to believe" Adjepong had physically abused his daughter, resulting in a protective order that currently prohibits him from contacting the child without supervision.

No criminal charges have been filed, and the specific nature of the alleged abuse has not been publicly disclosed.

Through his attorney, Adjepong said he intends to protect his daughter's privacy and would not discuss the underlying allegations, noting only that they:

"arose in the context of a long running divorce and custody proceeding, which finally concluded on June 2, 2026."

He added that he is "strictly complying with every facet of the order," and expressed hope that he and his ex-wife could resolve future matters privately rather than in the press, "if only for the well-being of our daughter."

Brad Pitt faces family fallout of his own

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Hollywood star Brad Pitt is facing a separate family matter, after his daughter Vivienne filed to legally drop his surname.

She becomes the fourth of Pitt's six children to take similar legal steps, following her siblings Shiloh, Zahara and Maddox.

Only Pax, 22, has kept the Pitt surname and remains the only one of the six children who maintains a relationship with their father.

Source: YEN.com.gh