Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. has sparked reactions online with a noticeably different appearance

A Brazilian outlet reported he underwent a cosmetic procedure at a clinic in Brazil

Photos of his changed look have since gone viral, drawing mixed reactions from fans

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Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. is making headlines away from the pitch after reports that he underwent a cosmetic procedure.

Vinicius Jr.'s appearance has changed noticeably following a reported chin harmonization procedure. Image credit: @virginia/Touchline (Instagram & X).

Source: Instagram

Photos of his noticeably different appearance have since gone viral.

Vinicius Jr. had a decent campaign at the 2026 World Cup, scoring four goals for Brazil, including a brace against Scotland, before the team's exit from the tournament.

The reported procedure comes shortly after Brazil's elimination, as Vinicius Jr. now shifts his focus toward Real Madrid's pre-season under new manager Jose Mourinho.

Vinicius Jr.'s changed look goes viral

According to Brazilian outlet TMC Esporte, the surgery took place on Sunday, July 20, 2026, at a clinic in Goiânia, Brazil.

Dermatologist Dr Alessandro Alarcão reportedly carried out the procedure, which involves the use of fillers to sculpt the jawline and facial contour.

In Vini Jr.'s case, sources cited by the publication suggest he wanted to add more definition to his chin, which had drawn public commentary during the World Cup.

The report was later picked up and carried by California Post.

YEN.com.gh notes that the claims remain unverified, based solely on accounts from the Brazilian website and outlets that have since republished it.

Several photos of the 24-year-old have since appeared online, and the contrast with his pre-surgery look has caught the attention of fans worldwide.

One of the most widely shared images came from Instagram user @danilosanfoneirooficial, who appears to be part of Vini Jr.'s inner circle.

The post showed a side profile of the Brazilian star signing a Real Madrid jersey, and those familiar with his appearance will notice the difference immediately.

Vini Jr.'s ex-girlfriend, Virginia Fonseca, also posted on Instagram on Monday, showing the pair posing together at her new gym.

The photos suggest the two have reconciled after their reported break-up ahead of the World Cup, and they provided yet another close-up look at his new facial appearance.

The X post of Vini Jr., reportedly undergoing a chin harmonisation surgery, is shown below.

Fans react to Vinicius Jr.'s new look

The post from @TouchlineX reporting on the surgery has already clocked 1.5 million views on X.

Football fans have had strong opinions about the change, with many expressing a clear preference for how the Brazilian looked before.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

@JesuOkiki17596 wrote:

"I think I'm speaking for all the football fans I love the old Vini than the new one"

@OcenAlan said:

"Let's make money guys. With money everything is possible and you move different. Trust me, I've seen how money upgrades the look too. Let's get to work."

@Olusegunoflagos commented:

"Rich peoples problems are always different 😂 I prefer the old Vini that we all know but I guess bro wants to look more handsome"

@dan_p_ofem added:

"I woke up to see Vini Jr... looking like someone else"

@IBCD001 wrote:

"Is it that I'm confused or you're confusing me or what exactly because why am I looking so confused here"

Vinicius Jr.'s past dating rumours with Virginia Fonseca

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Vinicius Jr. had fuelled dating rumours with influencer Virginia Fonseca, who has three children from a past relationship, after the pair were reportedly spotted together in Marbella in September 2025.

The speculation grew when Fonseca was seen leaving a yacht alongside the Real Madrid star.

Source: YEN.com.gh