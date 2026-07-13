Sam Neill's family announced his sudden death on July 13, 2026, saying he passed away surrounded by loved ones in Sydney

The Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders star had overcome a rare blood cancer and was confirmed cancer-free before his death

His family requested privacy following the announcement, as heartfelt tributes poured in from co-stars and fans worldwide

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Sam Neill, the beloved New Zealand actor best known for his roles in Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders, has died suddenly at the age of 78.

Sam Neill's family announces the beloved actor's sudden death, prompting an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow stars around the world. Image credit: Universal Pictures.

Source: Twitter

His family confirmed the news on Monday, 13th July 2026, through his official Instagram account, revealing that he passed away at St Vincent's Private Hospital in Sydney, Australia, surrounded by loved ones.

The statement, shared on behalf of his whānau, described the loss as "sudden and unexpected," but noted that Neill had remained cancer-free at the time of his death.

"Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life," the family wrote, adding that they are grateful for the care provided by hospital staff during his final moments.

The Instagram post of Sam Neill's family announcing his passing is below.

Sam Neill's battle with blood cancer

Neill had fought a very public battle with stage-three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer, since his diagnosis in March 2022.

The news broke as he was promoting Jurassic World Dominion, and he later documented his experience with chemotherapy in his 2023 memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This?

When standard chemotherapy stopped working, his prognosis looked grim. He enrolled in a groundbreaking clinical trial for CAR T-cell therapy in Australia, and the experimental immunotherapy proved successful.

By April 2026, scans showed no detectable cancer in his body.

In the months that followed, Neill became a passionate advocate for making life-saving immunotherapies more accessible to patients across Australia, New Zealand, and beyond.

His death, coming so shortly after such a hard-fought recovery, left fans and colleagues in disbelief.

Tributes pour in for Sam Neill

The outpouring of grief on social media was immediate, with co-stars and public figures among those paying tribute.

@lesleyannbrandt wrote:

"Sending love and condolences to your family. A remarkable man and artist. NZ loses a giant and one of its greatest gifts. 🤍 Rest in Peace Sam."

@yviejones said:

"My goodness this is an immense loss. For so many but none more than his loved ones. We will all mourn for you and what he still had to show and entertain us. As well as educate. He is so beloved and I'm truly sorry and sad to hear this. 😢 Valè Sam."

@jassegunn wrote:

"You beautiful man. I admired so much what you did on screen but just as much off screen. You were a man of the people who cared deeply about our world. You were all class. Thank you. Sending HUGE love to your beautiful whanau. ❤️"

@maeveomera added:

"Such deeply sad news. Sam was such a special part of our New Zealand Safari .. that twinkle was everything."

@linc_lewis posted:

"In absolute shock. Vale Sam Neill 🤍 A true gentleman and an incredible artist. Thank you for everything, Sam."

Final chats with Jayden Adams emerge after death

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Facebook user shared screenshots of what she described as her final conversation with South African footballer Jayden Adams before his passing.

Adams had represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup just weeks before his death, starting the team's opening group-stage match.

Following the tragic news, FIFA, CAF, SAFA and several football organisations joined fans and players around the world in paying tribute to the late midfielder.

Source: YEN.com.gh