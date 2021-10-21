AMG rapper Medikal, known in private life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, has been arrested by the police.

Medikal was arrested on the evening of Thursday and sent to the charge office of the Accra Police Command.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Medikal was arrested for allegedly brandishing a gun in a recent video on social media.

Medikal has been arrested for allegedly brandishing a gun on social media Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

While the video is not available on the rapper's social media pages, a video said to be of Medikal with a gun has surfaced online.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

YEN.com.gh understands the rapper shared the video on his Instagram stories a few days.

The video shows a young holding a gun while sitting in a car. However, one cannot clearly confirm it is the rapper who was holding the gun as his face does not show.

See below for the video as sighted on the Instagram blog Sweet Maame Adwoa:

Source: Yen