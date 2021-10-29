Shatta Wale has apologised to Ghanaians following his shooting incident

He said he did that with direction from God

Shatta Wale hailed the Ghana Police for doing their job well and called on Ghanaians to appreciate the service

Controversial Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has claimed that it was God who advised him to proceed with his shooting prank on Ghana.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his Facebook page, Shatta Wale said he received that direction from God as a sacrifice.

He, therefore, took the opportunity to apologise to all Ghanaians, particularly “those that felt bad about the whole situation”.

Shatta Wale also called on Ghanaians to move on from his fake shooting incident so they could focus on his upcoming GOG album:

In the post that followed, Shatta Wale also highly praised the IGP George Dampare, and the Ghana Police.

He expressed satisfaction that the IGP met with religious leaders and caution them about prophecies:

Shatta Wale pranks Ghana with fake shooting

Shatta Wale was reportedly shot by some unknown gunmen at his East Legon mansion on Monday, October 18, 2021, just a day after celebrating his birthday.

This has been confirmed by his spokesperson, Nana Dope.

The musician was said to be in a critical condition and receiving treatment at the emergency ward.

According to a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Dope revealed that the assailants shot Shatta Wale in the rain, and wondered who hated the musician this much to do this to him.

He thanked the Ghana Police for their immediate intervention to get Shatta Wale to the hospital.

The gunmen, however, are on the run and being pursued by the police, Nana Dope explained.

It turned out that Shatta Wale and his PA were all telling lies and that they only pranked Ghana.

Shatta Wale and his accomplices were arrested and he was taken to Ankaful Prison.

They were eventually bailed and are expected to reappear in court on November 9, 2021.

Michy opens up on abuses she suffered in Shatta Wale's hands

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale's former girlfriend, Michy, has recounted the abuses he subjected her to while they were dating.

She described what she went through as unbearable, and added that she literally had to run away from Shatta Wale’s house without bathroom slippers (chalewote), while their son Majesty wore only boxer shorts.

The two broke up two years ago and Michy says she is not going back to him.

Source: Yen.com.gh