A recent publication about a UK based Ghanaian man known as Nana Kojo Asaw whose girlfriend got him arrested has sparked many conversations online

Many Ghanaians took to the comments section to share personal experiences they have encountered

Some readers also said the last thing they would do is to help bring someone who is not a direct family member abroad

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man called Nana Kojo Asaw opened up about how the woman he moved from Ghana to the United Kingdom betrayed his trust.

Nana shared that his girlfriend's attitude completely changed as time went by because she had been negatively influenced by the new friends she made there.

He shared that she first got him arrested when one day he shouted at one of their children who was not willing to eat his supper.

Man in handcuffs, Nana Kojo Asaw Photo credit: SVTV Africa, Kittirat Roekburi / EyeEm/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Nana, his lady called the police to report that he was abusing the children just for insisting that he eat his food.

The second arrest came when one day he attended a wedding and upon returning, his lady accused him of seeing another woman.

Many who saw this publication on YEN.com.gh's Facebook page had a lot to say about it.

The post racked up over 300 comments with close to 2,000 reactions.

A few of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Odo Broni commented:

he got u arrested because u didn't treat her well, most men take their partners abroad and take advantage of that, do u know how some have regretted allowing some men to take them abroad? U need to interview the woman too u will know the truth

From Coca Ginger:

Most of our women change their behaviour once they travel. But we still have very good women. Sorry about your story next time marry where you intend to stay.

Blag Prince replied:

Well bringing her there doesn’t mean she should allow you to do nonsense to her

Lloyd Kay Bruce commented:

That's how they are. If u don't take care 97% of Ghanaian ladies will bring you back

From Nana Wiafe Solomon:

There are more Ghanaian women in abroad who have children looking for man to marry, but Ghanaian men will tell you i don't want born one to married so they will go to Ghana and marry a fresh girl this is the end result. My brother abroad shine your eyes.

Kenneth Walter said:

that's what happens if she didn't love u but you're forcing yourself on her, proving to be a good man

Source: Yen Newspaper