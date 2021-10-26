The SUG Welfare Director of Rivers State University, Port Harcourt has given her boyfriend award for being the love of her life

Reacting, the boyfriend took to social media to gush over the lady for according him the honour and described her as the most loving person in the world

Mixed reactions have trailed viral photos from the physical award presentation as people gushed over their love

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Obiano Rita Ogechukwu Janefrancis, the Students' Union Government Director of Welfare, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt has sparked reactions on social media following the award she gave her lover.

The SUG official awarded her boyfriend identified as Wisdom Eke for being the love of her life.

The award was presented at a physical ceremony Photo Credit: Wisdom Eke

Source: UGC

Photos from the physical award presentation was shared on Facebook by her boyfriend who hailed the lady for the gesture.

He described her as the most loving person in the world

While revealing that he asked Rita out because of her physical beauty, Wisdom said he later found more reasons to love her.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He said apart from her physical beauty, she is smartest, most compassionate, kindest and most loving person he had ever come across.

In his words:

"...But now there’s more reason to love you because I learned that you’re also the smartest, kindest, most compassionate, and most loving person in the world.."

Nigerians react

Queen Bestone opined:

"001 so your gf dey use our money dey do gf/bf award. . Make una no oppress us abeg."

Legbara Innocent wrote:

"This is encouraging and motivational.. May this love be permanent until it leads to the alter..."

Mene Akie said:

"Award wey we dey do since, e reach your turn now you use am play Love.

"Comrade no be so o."

Chidozie V. Anuebunwa remarked:

"I don't know the both of you but since the both of you are trending on the cyber space, I decided to search for more posts about the both of you. I am happy to read this post from you, because a lady as bold and courageous as she is deserves a man that is proud to express his love and appreciation to her in public, as well. I wish the both of you well."

Lady gets award for being president's lover

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a worried young man has resorted to social media to seek opinions on a dilemma he finds himself in.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @iamprimrose1 had the 23-year-old man narrating that he works at a bank and makes Ghc2,800 a month.

Out of his salary, he gives his girlfriend a level 300 university student Ghc500 for her upkeep.

Source: Yen Newspaper