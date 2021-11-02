Kim Kardashian turned heads this Halloween with an outrageous outfit choice that no one saw coming

Sharing snaps of her dress-up decision on social media, Kim shared that she chose to be “CowBot” this year

Diehard Kim fans were all over this outfit and flooded the comment section letting Kim know she is a visionary

Kim Kardashian went all-out for Halloween, as she always does. Never missing an opportunity to dress up, we are sure this is one of the Kardashian-Jenners' favourite holidays.

Kim Kardashian made up her own character for Halloween and people were left screaming in excitement. Image: @kimkardashian

Choosing an outfit that was definitely not replicated, Kim stole the spotlight. Sis called it a “CowBot” and shone like a diamond.

Taking to social media Kim showed off her out there outfit choice. Kim dressed up as a cowgirl but her gear was made from what was made to look like sheets of metal, hence “CowBot.”

10/10 for originality, Kim!

Kim posted:

Seeing Kim’s outfit, people had a lot to say. It's definitely not the usual witch, zombie or ghoul the general public go for and peeps expected nothing less from a Kardashian.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@noemyewest said:

“Outshining me on my birthday!”

@swt.steven said:

“Kim You Look Stunning”

@rianwv said:

“You are above all levels, you are the best at everything.”

@valinvogue said:

“Okay, we need a whole movie created around this character. So creative!”

@cristiano909099 said:

“Kim Goddess Kardashian ❤️”

