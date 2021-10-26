Afia Schwar has been taken aback by a spiritual project one of her twin sons has embarked on for her

The boy disclosed to her mother that he was fasting and praying for her to succeed

Many people have expressed emotions about Afia's son

The actress herself has thanked her son for taking that initiative for her

Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwar, has been taken by surprise after she learned that one of her twin sons was fasting and praying for her to succeed.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the twin son is seen seated quietly and calmly.

According to Afia, she was at work when the boy visited her and broke the news of his fasting to her.

Touched, Afia thanked her son and prayed that God will surely bless him for his spiritual gesture.

The video has triggered massive reactions from fans who are so proud of Afia’s son.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

mayaa_amoa: “But afia's sons really look calm oo.”

kaakyire_achiaa: “You've got me tearing too, God bless your home, handsome son.”

themancavegh: “My broooooo.”

joyce_sakyi_: “You’re the best.”

abigailvuasisoletey: “he is so calm.”

naaquele_article: “Awww he is Soo cute.”

yaatasha: “So wat.”

dromo_themodel: “Your hard work will pay off.”

