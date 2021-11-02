Shatta Wale's former girlfriend, Michy, has turned a trotro mate as seen in a new video

She is seen busy in the trotro as she chanted her location to get the attention of passengers

Michy admitted that this is not an easy job at all

Shatta Wale’s ex-girlfriend, Michy, has been spotted in town busily working as a trotro mate in a new video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Michy is seen shouting and calling the attention of passengers on top of her voice.

Some who noticed it was here asked where the trotro was heading and excitedly joined.

A collage of Michy in action as trotro mate. Photo credit: @michygh/Instagram

Perhaps, they must be thrilled to see the celebrity out in town and doing the job many see to be menial.

Reaction

The video has garnered many reactions with some praising Michy for trying her hand of that.

The actress herself admitted that the job is not an easy one at all.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

kimbrown631: “Those who won’t go to ashiaman today kuraa will go by force.”

roxky_filla: “Guys are going byforce.”

michygh: “@juiscy_vibez it’s not an easy job kraaa.”

donaldsonjunio: “Why won't I go to ashaiman and come back with the same trotro.”

kour_kor13: “Fly-est mate.”

michygh: “@____kitaana sis hurry up, we have work to do.”

____kitaana: “Eii I will buy trotro for us to work ooo madam.”

supa_emboaba: "Like Shatta , Like Michy.”

stephendacostaabo: “Every work is important.”

Michy encouraged by son

Meanwhile, Michy was in the news recently when her son Majesty encouraged her to be brave.

Majesty warmed the hearts of Ghanaians with that video.

In the video published earlier by YEN.com.gh, the two were at the Legon Botanical Gardens for recreation. Majesty and Michy are seen trying to use the Canopy Walk and he is to take the lead.

Majesty has also been praised for his intelligence following a video of him reading fluently.

Baby Maxin chats in both Twi and English

In other news, Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter, Baby Maxin, got fans talking with their new adorable video.

The two were captured having a hearty conversation in both Twi and English, and it is heartwarming to see Baby Maxin speaking with fluency in both languages.

The smart little girl also complained of dirty hands for which she pulled a tissue to wipe off.

