Nollywood’s Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme have got their fans and supporters on social media super excited

The actors who began filming a reboot of their old Aki and Pawpaw movie finally shared the official trailer on social media

Many Nigerians couldn’t help but note that the actors are still so hilarious as they expressed anticipation for the film set to drop in December

Several months after raising the hopes of their fans and supporters, Nollywood’s Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze have finally delivered on their promise for a new Aki and Pawpaw film.

The celebrated comic actors took to their respective Instagram pages with an official trailer of the soon-to-be-released movie.

Official trailer of new Aki and Pawpaw movie hits social media. Photo: @ositaiheme

Source: UGC

Osita and Chinedu had been sharing teasers and behind-the-scenes photos since they commenced shooting but the movie trailer seems to be the icing on the cake for now.

Like the first film which was released years ago, the actors played their rib-cracking and mischievous characters.

Sharing the trailer, Osita wrote:

"We act, you react."

See his post below:

Chinedu wrote as he also posted the trailer on his IG page:

"It’s #AkiAndPawPaw like you’ve never seen before, get ready to abandon all your home training at the door!"

The film is set to hit cinemas in December.

See his post below:

Fans react

Movie lovers and fans of the comic actors were seen in the comment section with different reactions to the announcement.

Read comments below:

arthurkingsleynkereuwem wrote:

"I am feeling that the whole world awaits this humongous return."

hunter_haye_grier951 said:

"Can’t wait for my kids to watch you it’s a dream come true."

yes_nella said:

"Aww been long I saw them act together."

chubby.thug said:

"The best in the game."

micheal.boluwatfe said:

"I can’t wait."

