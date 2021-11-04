Abena Korkor has caused a stir on social media with 2014 photos of her looking unrecognizable

In the photo, she was seen in her gym outfit working herself out

The photo shows how Abena Korkor has greatly transformed compared to her current photos

Former University of Cape Coast student and media personality, Abena Korkor, has set tongues wagging on social media.

Abena Korkor, who has been dropping jaws with her breathtaking photos has proven that she has always been the baddest girl on social media.

She has taken to her Instagram page to release an old photo of herself and her fans have reacted.

Abena Korkor Causes stir with old Photos of when she was Young (Photos credit: Abena Korkor/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Abena Korkor is captured wearing a gym outfit as she looks very slim.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

From the photos, she looked very fit as she posed beautifully for the camera.

Now with the kind of photos, she has been sharing recently, she has really transformed from slim to thick.

Captioning the photos, she wrote, "Throwback to 2014, before bipolar medication."

Loyal followers of Abena Korkor open up about the photos

@blackdaimond20 commented:

"People don’t understand how medication changes you. I have been on steroids for an auto immune disease and it’s changed my physique! But your medication is vital to your wellbeing so you got to accept the change that comes with treatment. But you are doing very well with your exercises too. Your journey. "

@ghanadeluxe quizzed:

"Does the medication influence body shape, weight shape ?."

@naaana.sajurst commented:

"Before you body shame someone, think of all the parameters that could contribute to their body shape/size. You never know what someone is going through."

@rubisnaaku said:

"U can do this again girll.dnt give up."

@prett_nanie:

"You can still do this."

TV3's Wendy Laryea Dazzles in two Photos

Talking about photos, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that TV star Wendy Laryea also dropped some photos on social media to celebrate herself.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the pretty journalist, Wendy Laryea was seen beaming with her pretty smile while posing in African print fashion.

She was seen posing in what looked like a photo studio as she beamed with her usual smiles for all to see.

Source: Yen