The ECG will carry out planned maintenance works in parts of the Accra East and Accra West Regions on Monday, May 25, 2026

The exercise is aimed at improving the stability and reliability of the electricity network,

Affected communities in both regions have been advised to prepare for the interruption as engineers work to enhance service delivery

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works in parts of the Accra East and Accra West Regions on Monday, May 25, 2026, as engineers continue efforts to stabilise the network following recent technical disruptions.

The utility says the exercise forms part of ongoing system improvement works aimed at strengthening reliability across the power distribution network.

ECG maintenance exercise to disrupt power supply in parts of Accra today, May 25. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to a report by Graphiconline, the maintenance activities are expected to begin at 9:00 am on Monday and will last for approximately eight hours, ending at 5:00 pm.

Customers in the affected areas are therefore expected to experience temporary power interruptions within the stated period.

Areas to be affected in Accra East Region

In the Accra East Region, the maintenance exercise will impact several communities, including Katamanso, ECG Quarters, Regimanuel Estate, Bayere Junction, Dzorwulu Railway, Dzorwulu UBA, and adjoining neighbourhoods.

Residents in these areas have been advised to make necessary arrangements ahead of the scheduled outage.

Areas to be affected in Accra West Region

In the Accra West Region, the planned outage will affect Odawna, Upper Weija, Old Weija, Oblogo, Top Base, Agape, C.P., Maame Nkran, Ablekuma, Winners Chapel, Pentecost Junction, Agbaadzena, Fanmilk, and surrounding communities.

The company notes that the exercise is part of routine maintenance works to enhance service delivery.

Weekend faults in Tema and Accra West regions

The scheduled maintenance comes in the wake of recent network faults that disrupted power supply over the weekend in parts of Tema and Accra West.

On Sunday, May 24, 2026, a technical fault in the Tema network left areas such as Dawhenya and Abbeykope without electricity for several hours, prompting swift intervention by engineers.

In a separate incident, another network challenge in Accra West affected communities including Mamprobi, Camara, Agbogbloshie, and Timber Market.

ECG apologises and assures restoration efforts

The Electricity Company of Ghana has expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by both the planned maintenance and the unexpected outages.

It further assured the public that technical teams are working continuously to restore stability and improve the resilience of the power supply system across affected regions.

GMet releases weather update for May 25

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had forecast thunderstorms across coastal and inland areas from this morning into the afternoon.

A rainstorm moving from the Gulf of Guinea is expected to bring cloudiness and varying intensities of rainfall over southern Ghana.

Officials warned that the storms could be accompanied by moderate to strong winds, urging residents to take precautions.

Source: YEN.com.gh