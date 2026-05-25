Frema Adunyame has shared photos of her handsome first son, who is celebrating his birthday

In the photos, Frema's first son is growing into a young adult and looks quite taller than his mother

Frema Adunyame, who was formerly known as Frema Ashkar, attached a lovely message to photos

Ace Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Frema Adunyame, has posted photos of her first son, Adrian, who is all grown and taller than her.

She posted the photos of her son to celebrate him as he marked his birthday on Monday, May 25, 2026.

Frema Adunyame: Citi FM/Channel One TV Presenter Flaunts Her 1st Son as He Celebrates Birthday

Source: Instagram

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Frema's first son appeared all grown as compared to a throwback photo in the collage.

Adrian has turned 20 years old, and his mother just could not keep calm about his new milestone.

Sharing the photos, the renowned broadcaster prayed for God's favour for her son, noting that he has become a man now.

"Happy blessed birthday to you, son @adrianashkarr. All I wish you this day is God’s favour and grace. I bless you with the true love and prayer of a mother. Son, you are a big man now, and we are proud of everything you’ve accomplished so far in life… We love you to the moon and back. Have a blast today! You know why I chose this song, right 😉🌺❤️," she said.

See the Instagram photos below:

afiaamankwaahtamakloe said:

"Aww! Son, I love the way you are growing into a handsome and gentle young man. May God keep and protect you. Live to see your great-grandchildren in good health, wealth and power. Glorious birthday."

kekeli_akosua said:

"Happy birthday to the big boy, a mother’s pride. 🙌🙌."

Source: YEN.com.gh