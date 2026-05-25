Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo appeared in several films from the 2000s through to the 2020s before her painful passing

Some of her known movies included Return of Beyonce , Crime to Christ , A Northern Affair , Sidechic Gang, and Aloe Vera

Her movie list showed how she remained active across different stages of Ghana’s film industry

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The passing of Beverly Afaglo has made many Ghanaians look back at the career she built in the movie industry over the years.

Beverly Afaglo’s movie legacy: Popular films she featured in. Image credit: Venus Films, Beverly Afaglo

Source: Instagram

The late actress was not only known for her beauty and calm screen presence, but also for the number of productions she featured in during her acting journey.

From the early 2000s to recent years, Beverly Afaglo has appeared in several Ghanaian and African movies, playing diverse roles that have introduced her to fans across generations.

Beverly Afaglo starred in several popular films

One of her known early movie roles was Return of Beyonce in 2006, where she played Doris. She later appeared in Crime to Christ in 2007 as Sharon and Girls Connection in 2008 as Doris.

Watch the YouTube video below:

These early roles helped make her a familiar face in the Ghanaian movie space at a time when local films were gaining more attention at home and across Africa.

She also featured in movies such as Prince’s Bride, Never Again, Turn Me On, The Game, Single Six, Equatorial Escape, Secret Burden, The King’s Bride, Total Exchange, Playboy, Big Girls Club, CEO, and About to Wed.

Beverly Afaglo remained active across many years

Beverly’s movie career did not end with her early screen appearances. In 2014, she played Biana in A Northern Affair, one of the films that added to her growing acting profile.

That same year, she also appeared in Bachelor's. In 2017, she featured in I Love You But, before joining other productions such as Brown Sugar and Sidechic Gang in 2018.

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Her ability to stay active for many years showed her consistency in the industry. While some actors disappeared after a few roles, Beverly continued to appear in productions across different periods of Ghanaian cinema.

Beverly Afaglo’s later roles also stood out

In 2020, Beverly appeared in Aloe Vera, where she played the role of Mother. A year later, she featured in I Hate You Too as Katherine.

In 2023, she appeared in Every Woman Has a Story as Stella, adding another role to her long list of screen credits.

Her movie list showed a career that stretched across drama, romance, comedy, and socially themed productions. It also reflected the extent of her contributions to Ghana’s entertainment space before her demise.

For many fans, Beverly Afaglo will be remembered not only for the sadness surrounding her passing but also for the body of work she left behind.

Nollywood movies Alexx Ekubo will always be remembered for. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Instagram

List of Alexx Ekubo movies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Alexx Ekubo featured in several popular Nollywood productions throughout his acting career.

The late actor became known for romantic, comedy, and drama roles, loved by many African movie fans.

Some of his movies are now resurfacing online following reports of his death.

Source: YEN.com.gh