KiDi Shares Why He Left Lynx Entertainment After 10 Years

Ghanaian Afrobeats star KiDi has officially confirmed his exit from record label Lynx Entertainment, revealing that he left in 2025 after his contract expired, bringing a ten-year chapter of his music career to a close.

Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix, the Sugar hitmaker said the decision was entirely his own and was driven by a desire for independence, stressing that there was no bad blood between him and label boss Richie Mensah.

"I left Lynx last year. The contract was over and I felt I had grown. Just as when you are a child, your parents feed and clothe you, but eventually you will grow and you will have to go into the world on your own," he explained.

KiDi expressed deep gratitude to Richie Mensah for discovering him as a University of Ghana student and transforming him into a globally recognised act, but said the time had come to forge his own path.

"You took me from the University of Ghana. You moulded me to become somebody the whole world sings his songs. But my time is up. I want to go out there, make my own life and make my own mistakes," he told Mensah during their conversation.

The artiste disclosed that Mensah initially attempted to persuade him to stay, but ultimately respected his decision and gave him his full blessing, pledging continued support going forward.

Expressing confidence in his ability to succeed independently, KiDi cited his talent, self-awareness and strong sense of direction as his foundation outside the label structure.

"I know what I am about, I know myself, I have a strong sense of self, I have the talent, the look and the blessing," he said.

KiDi joins fellow Lynx Entertainment alumnus Kuami Eugene, who similarly departed the label after his own contract ended, marking a significant shift in the label's roster in recent years.

Source: YEN.com.gh