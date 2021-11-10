Briget Otoo has wowed social media users with her social media activity

She has released a video flaunting her natural face to the world

In the video, she was captured without her iconic makeup

Metro TV presenter, Bridget Otoo, has stunned social media users with a breathtaking video.

Bridget is one of the beautiful TV presenters in the country at the moment.

On most occasions, she is captured flaunting her beauty wearing heavy makeup.

Bridget Otoo: TV star Causes Stir with no Makeup Video 'selling cement'; fans Shout (Photo credit: Bridget Otoo/Instagram)

Source: Original

Now, she has decided to show her real face to the world by sharing a video of herself without makeup.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Bridget is captured wearing a multi-coloured outfit and a green hair cover.

From the video, she was seen without makeup as she flaunted her natural face.

Bridget is one of the executives of Dzata Cement, a cement firm owned by Ibrahim Mahama

Captioning the video, she wrote, "Cement Slayer by day. Good morning"

Fans reactions to Bridget's video and caption

kekswear wrote:

"God bless your hustle dear."

eyramkpodo commented:

"My all year crush."

eyiahbenjamin1 scream:

"Wow."

latif.sani.393 said:

"Some one loves you here."

keendevelopersgh had this to say:

"More vhim to the hustle."

Source: Yen