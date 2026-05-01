American influencer and TLC's Rattled star Aly Taylor died on April 30, 2026, at 38, after a long battle with aggressive cancer

Her husband, Josh Taylor, announced her passing on their shared social media page, Aly's Fight – A Family of Miracles, asking followers to pray for their four daughters

Aly Taylor was diagnosed with stage III triple-negative cancer at 24 and later authored multiple books documenting her faith journey and cancer battle

Aly Taylor, an American influencer known for appearing on TLC's Rattled, has died at 38 after a gruelling cancer battle, her husband Josh Taylor announced.

TLC's Rattled star and Christian influencer, Aly Taylor's husband, Josh, announces her death at 38 after a tough battle with cancer. Image credit: AlyPageTaylor

Source: Facebook

What happened to Aly Taylor?

In a post shared on their social media page, Aly’s Fight - A Family of Miracles, Josh Taylor announced that his wife had tragically passed away on Thursday, April 30.

“We will give some more information later, but here is the important part: Aly Taylor is in the presence of Jesus. Please be wise with your words and remember these four little girls. We covet your prayers,” Josh Taylor wrote.

The post went viral, amassing over 17,000 likes, 5,000 comments, and over 700 shares at the time of this report.

Many fans and loved ones expressed heartbreak over the turn of events and shared prayers for Josh and the couple's four surviving children.

Below is the Facebook page shared by Josh Taylor announcing his wife Aly’s death.

All about Aly and Josh Taylor

Aly Page Taylor was a West Monroe, Louisiana, Christian influencer, author, speaker, and reality TV personality who gained popularity alongside her husband, Josh, amid a battle against aggressive cancer.

The couple was known for appearing on the TLC Show Rattled and for operating their social media platform, Aly’s Fight – A Family of Miracles, which documented Aly’s health and family journey.

Aly and Josh Taylor's story began in 2006 when they got married and then started attempting to conceive in 2011, when Aly discovered a bump on her body.

On October 17, 2011, at just 24 years of age, Aly was diagnosed with an extremely aggressive, stage III triple‑negative cancer. Doctors advised her to immediately start chemotherapy, putting on hold any plans they had of conceiving.

“I didn’t have time to preserve my fertility, and as a woman who really hoped I would be a mom, I was devastated there wouldn’t be time because my cancer treatment started in two weeks,” Aly said in an interview, according to Yahoo.

“We were scared and worried, but Josh said, ‘Ali you have to be here for us to preserve your life, not your fertility.’"

After 16 rounds of chemotherapy, a double mastectomy and 30 radiation treatments, she was declared cancer-free. She was reportedly told she had a very low chance of conceiving again, so the couple looked towards adoption.

In early 2015, they adopted their first daughter, Genevieve. Not long after, Aly miraculously conceived and gave birth to Vera, and welcomed Lydia once again from adoption. They later welcomed a fourth child.

Throughout her ordeals, Aly documented her struggles on television, social media, and in books, authoring books including How Cancer Made Me a Mommy, Aly’s Fight: Rattled By Life But Firm in Faith, and Aly’s Fight: Beating Cancer, Battling Infertility, and Believing in Miracles.

Below is a Facebook post paying tribute to Aly Taylor.

Reactions to Josh announcing Aly Taylor’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the news of Aly Taylor’s death.

Summer McCurry said:

"Can only imagine what she’s seeing and feeling right now. Healed and whole at the feet of Jesus. Thank you, Lord, for Aly Taylor’s life, and the incredible inspiration she’s been not only to me, but to THOUSANDS of others. Praying for you, Josh, and for the precious girls."

Sarah Allen wrote:

"Aly used to be my therapist at the children’s home. She was so, so kind to me. She made such an impact on my empathy at that age. I really pray for y’all’s family. I can only imagine how much y'all miss her. ❤️"

Kim Bright Jenkins commented:

"I have been rooting so hard for her to win this fight. But in reality, she ultimately did! Praying for peace for your broken hearts, and for those precious girls. When those we love live beyond the clouds, the sky is all the more precious, so here is to all those "Mama-Sent" sunsets that may bring small moments of joy."

Brazilian influencer Karla Thaynnara reportedly dies in a motorcycle crash in Brasilia on March 3, 2026. Image credit: @karla_nogueiira

Source: UGC

Popular influencer Karla Thaynnara dies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Brazilian fitness influencer Karla Thaynnara died in a tragic motorcycle accident in Brasilia.

Her death was reported by several outlets, including PEOPLE Magazine, on March 4, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh