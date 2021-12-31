Nollywood’s Mercy Johnson has taken to social media with an appreciation post to everyone who celebrated her daughter’s 9th birthday

The movie star also shared an adorable video showing how the celebrant partied with her siblings and other family members

Fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with more congratulatory messages for the celebrant

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nollywood movie star Mercy Johnson Okojie is more than thankful to God and everyone who celebrated her first child, Purity, who clocked 9 on Thursday, December 30.

The doting mum took to her Instagram page with a video post showing how the young one’s celebration went with family members.

Mercy Johnson shares video from Purity's birthday. Photo: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Purity was spotted posing in front of her cake alongside her siblings and their father, Prince Odi Okojie.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“Thank you all so much for yesterday...We appreciate it much. God bless you all today and always.....”

See her post below:

Reactions

More congratulatory messages poured in for the celebrant while some other people couldn't help but notice Purity's many birthday cakes.

Read some comments sighted below:

judithlotanna said:

"Awww we share same birthday , happy belated birthday beautiful purity."

os.mercy said:

"Happy birthday purity, God bless your new age."

leonatogbah said:

"Happy birthday beautiful ."

estmans10 said:

"Always having plenty cakes❤️❤️ this family loves eating cake ."

_tiyuma10 said:

"Happy birthday may Allah bless her like you ❤️."

tiannahsplacempire said:

"Keep it up sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️ not easy caring for all these kids at once oo."

obia_nuju_ said:

"If for anything, i go like they come birthday party for your house Cakes dy plenty."

ivydafe wrote:

"I like how Divine mercy is always fighting for her spot, y’all always want to leave baby girl out ."

Mercy Johnson becomes landlady in Lagos

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Mercy Johnson-Okojie become the latest celebrity home owner in Lagos.

The mother of four and her supportive husband were spotted in photos showing the moment the actress got her house.

The couple looked pleased with the latest achievement in their family as they posed for the camera with smiles.

Source: YEN.com.gh