Gifty Anti and her daughter, Nyame Animuonyam have been spotted in a new photo looking well

The duo was involved in a near-fatal accident that was reported widely in the media space

Anti's car was reported to have been hit from behind by another leaving her with a head injury and her daughter traumatised

Renowned broadcaster and women's rights advocate Gifty Anti has been spotted in a latest photo with her adorable daughter Nyame Animuonyam after they were involved in an accident.

In a new photo posted by the veteran journalist on her official Instagram page, Gifty Anti was seen posing with her daughter, Nyame Animuonyam.

The duo was seen wearing white dresses as they posed for the camera. Gifty Anti was seen beaming with smiles and showing the peace sign.

Nyame Animuonyam, on the other hand, was seen clinching tightly to her mother's side as her gaze was focused somewhere else.

They were seen posing in what looked like their palace as they announced that they were getting on well following the incident.

After posting the photo, Oheneyere Gifty Anti captioned it:

"To all those who checked up on us and prayed for us, thank you and God bless you. Yes it could have been worse. We feel blessed to still have each other. All Glory to God. Much love!! #fridaybornlove"

Fans thank God for the lives of Gifty Anti and Nyame Animuonyam

Many followers of the TV star took to the comment section to react to the photo and news of their safety.

marui_bleboo wrote:

"I thank God for His love and protection"

khertimaadorra commented:

"Ya Allah we thank you"

akdeku prayed for the duo:

"May the guardian angels continue to protect you all."

There were many comments that showed fans of the TV personality were happy that she and her daughter were doing well.

Gifty Anti was involved in the accident on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, while commuting with Nyame Animuonyam.

In a post on her Facebook page, the presenter indicated that a car rammed into the back of their car while she and her daughter were on the move.

According to her, it was a very bad hit that has left her daughter traumatized from the experience.

She also indicated that the back of her head was hurting badly from the hit. She thus asked for prayers from her followers on the social media network.

