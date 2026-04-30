Nana Akufo-Addo was surprised by a kiss from a waitress at a Paul Adom-Otchere's wife's birthday party

A video of the cheek kiss on the former president has triggered diverse reactions across Ghanaian social media

While critics call the incident disrespectful, others viewed it as a lighthearted moment

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A woman has been caught on video planting a surprise kiss on the cheek of former President Nana Akufo-Addo during a public encounter, triggering a wave of mixed reactions across Ghanaian social media.

Waitresses surprises Nana Akufo-Addo with a kiss on the cheek at Paul Adom-Otchere's wife's birthday party. Photo source: @1957news

Source: Instagram

Nana Addo recently attended the birthday celebration of Paul Adom-Otchere's wife, Rosemary, in Accra.

During his time at the party, the former president became the toast of many people, who came to him for photo opportunities.

In one of the videos, which has gone viral, the former president is surrounded by a group of excited waitresses seeking photographs

One of the ladies suddenly leaned in and kissed him on the cheek. Akufo-Addo appeared calm and unbothered throughout the incident.

The clip quickly became a trending topic online, with Ghanaians sharply divided in their responses.

Critics argued the act was disrespectful and beneath the dignity of a former head of state, while others dismissed the outrage, describing the moment as a lighthearted and affectionate gesture from an overexcited citizen.

A section of social media users characterised the scene as a "father-and-children" moment, praising the former president's composed reaction. The debate continues online, with no official response from Akufo-Addo or his office at the time of publication.

Watch the X (Twitter) video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh