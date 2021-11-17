Renowned broadcaster and women's rights advocate Gifty Anti has been involved in an accident, YEN.com.gh has gathered.

Gifty Anti was involved in the accident on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, while commuting with her daughter.

In a post on her Facebook page, the presenter indicated that a car rammed into the back of their car while she and her daughter were on the move.

Gifty Anti and his daughter have been involved in an accident Photo source: @oheneyere_gifty_anti

According to her, it was a very bad hit that has left her daughter traumatized from the experience.

She also indicated that the back of her head was hurting badly from the hit. She thus asked for prayers from her followers on the social media network.

