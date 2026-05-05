Otumfuo Osei Tutu II named BNI officer Maxwell Yaw Oppong as the paramount chief of the Gyadam Traditional Area during the Asanteman Council at Manhyia Palace on May 4, 2026

The Asantehene intervened after a stalemate between the Queenmother and family head, who backed separate candidates, Kwadwo Aboagye and Thomas Kofi Badu

Otumfuo directed Gyadam kingmakers to complete enstoolment rites for Oppong within two weeks, with netizens praising the decision as a display of wisdom

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has named a senior government official with the Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI), Maxwell Yaw Oppong, as the paramount chief of the Gyadam Traditional Area.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II names a senior state official, BNI officer Maxwell Yaw Oppong, as the Paramount Chief of Gyadam at Manhyia on May 4, 2026. Image credit: MeYeAsanteni, OpemsuoRadio

Source: Facebook

The Asantehene announced the appointment on Monday, May 4, 2026, during the Asanteman Council held at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

According to Opemsuoradio.com, which covers matters relating to Manhyia Palace, the Asante overlord stepped in to name Yaw Oppong to his position following a stalemate between the Queenmother and Abusuapanin of the Gyadam Royal Family.

Three candidates were presented for the stool: Kwadwo Aboagye, who was backed by the Queenmother and Thomas Kofi Badu, who was backed by the family head, while the BNI officer reportedly had no patron.

Opemsuoradio reported that the conflicting choices by the two traditional leaders created a delay in choosing a new paramount chief for Gyadam, forcing Otumfuo to step in.

During the council meeting, Otumfuo reportedly broke the stalemate by selecting Maxwell Yaw Oppong as a compromise candidate.

“There will be no peace if we accept the choice of the Queenmother, neither will there be peace if we accept the choice of the family head,” Otumfuo stated before the Council.

The Asantehene further directed the kingmakers of Gyadam to perform the necessary rites for Oppong’s enstoolment within two weeks.

Below is a Facebook post with details of the announcement.

Reactions to Otumfuo naming BNI officer chief

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the enstoolment of BNI official Maxwell Yaw Oppong as the Paramount Chief for Gyadam.

Asiamah Clement said:

"Great judgment, wise king.

Benjamin Owusu wrote:

"Otumfuo's judgment on Gyadam is a true application of wisdom."

Nana Boakye commented:

"Ohemaa's favourite did not get, and Abusuapanin's favourite too did not win. The neutral one had it, #wisdom."

Asantehene addresses Sampa Chieftancy dispute

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's mediation of the dispute for the Gyadam paramountcy occurred months after he tackled a similar dispute in Sampa.

According to reports, the Asantehene warned against political interference in the dispute, sending a word of caution to the Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa.

Addressing the Asanteman Council at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, December 15, 2025, the revered King warned that political influence will not be recognised in traditional leadership matters.

“I will not allow him to use his political position to meddle in the chieftaincy affairs,” the Asantehene reportedly said.

The Twitter video of the Asantehene speaking about the Sampa chieftancy dispute is below.

Twin sisters Georgina and Georgette Aikins express gratitude to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for sponsoring their education. Imagecredit: @thepalaceview/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Twin sisters honour Asantehene

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that twin sisters Georgette Frances Aikins honoured Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for sponsoring their education.

The duo visited Manhyia Palace to express their gratitude to the revered king for his impact on their lives.

Source: YEN.com.gh