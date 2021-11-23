Actor Lil Win and her colleague McBrown have got fans laughing with a video of an old movie they acted together

The two are a serious combination whenever they act together

Many people have laughed over the funny video with some calling them "living legends"

Most popular Kumawood actor and actress, Nana Ama McBrown, and Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, have cracked ribs with a video of an old movie that has surfaced on the internet.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win acted as a taxi driver who was crushing on her passenger Nana Ama McBrown.

In their conversation, she asked McBrown for her number but she refused and rather asked him to leave his.

A collage of McBrown and Lil Win. Photo credit: @officiallilwin @iamamamcbrown @ghgossip_hq/Instagram

Source: Instagram

After mentioning his phone number, Lil Win asked McBrown if he could call her at midnight when calls are free.

The expression on her face showed that she was not interested in his proposal.

Just after she alighted from the car, Lil Win called her and asked for his lorry fare because she had not paid.

Even after paying him, Lil Win hesitated to move his car because he was admiring McBrown’s physique and when she complained he responded that his fuel was finished.

Reaction

The video has triggered some reactions with some calling the two “living legends”.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

lo_rd.kubi: “The whole world lil win wey e fool pass.”

ajoely1: “One wanted to play smart.”

queenemma1999: “Hahaha Nana Ama never disappoints.”

gaiseyeliz900: “Love watching these two.”

rose.kofi: “Some drivers will collect the money finish n be asking of your number.”

asantewaasings8: “The two living legends.”

rayraytrendy143: “Love this movie can someone tell me the title of this movie again pls I want to watch it again.”

odehyieapparel: “Title please.”

kwesy.boateng: “Best of the best.”

sam.blessingphotography: “Title of movie ?”

