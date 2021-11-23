Young model Abena Cilla has taken over the internet with another set of photos

In the trending photos, she flaunted her natural looks to her followers

She was captured rocking in a straight tight dress flaunting her shape

Pretty young Ghanaian model, Abena Cilla, has been trending on Instagram all because of her beautiful photos.

The beautiful model has released a new set of photos which is causing confusion on Instagram.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Abena Cilla is seen in a beautiful straight dress.

From the photos, she looks beautiful in a lovely hairstyle wowing her fans with her beauty.

She then decided to pose for the camera as she wore a lovely smile.

Her caption of the photos read, "ABUBROKOSUA."

Fans Reaction

jordonbrown330 commented:

"Wowed damn that’s a fine abena Mmmmm i like that."

fatfleetwood wrote:"

"Just stunning!!"

123motown

"Very Sexy lady Queen Big Fact"

blackviper1986

"I want some of that juicy chocolate ."

haircut_mac

"Just Gorgeous Queen."

Source: Yen Ghana