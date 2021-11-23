Another photo of Moesha Boduong has surfaced online as she makes a recovery from her recent troubles

The latest photo shows Moesha looking beautiful in a seemingly reduced form

Many of her admirers have praised Moesha's slim look in the photo

Actress and Instagram model Moesha Boduong has popped up in a new photo on social media as she continues her recovery.

In the latest photo which has been circulating on blogs, Moesha is seen wearing a black top over a pair of trousers.

Around her tummy and waist, Moesha had a yellow-coloured belt that looked like a corset. She matched the belt with a necklace in similar colour.

Moesha is looking slimmer in latest photo Photo source: @moeshaboduong

It is not known exactly when Moesha took this photo but the actress looked gorgeous as always as she posed for the camera.

Looking closely at the photo, one could notice that Moesha is looking slimmer than her usually known physique.

Check out Moesha's photo as shared on Instagram bly blogger, Sweet Maame Adwoa:

Reactions

After seeing the photo of Moesha, some social media users shared their opinions about it. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the reactions below:

deborah_ruth_gyimah was impressed with Moesha's beauty:

"Looking very beautiful ❤️."

your_billionaire_2 referred to Moesha as her love:

"My love."

mummies_bae_ talked about Moesha's weight

"Maurecia Babiinoti Boduong aka Moesha Boudoung is looking slim papa."

_.hajiya.mansura was fullo love for Moesha:

"Moesha Boudoung❤️❤️."

Moesha bounces back on IG

The latest photo of Moesha comes just about three weeks after she returned to social media after going off for over four months.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Moesha, In her first activity after her long break, disclosed who her favourite celebrity is at the moment

The actress mentioned God as her favourite and her choice and appearance has got many people excited

Moesha with a hairstylist

A few days before her comments, a video of the actress and model had also surfaced and caught attention on social media.

The new video, as sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram blog Sweet Maame Adwoa, showed the actress looking happy.

Moesha was seated and having her hair done by a stylist inside a room.

Source: Yen