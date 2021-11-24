Stonebwoy makes history as he bags 3 nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards

The dancehall artist was shortlisted for being a part of 3 nominated reggae albums

The Grammy ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 31st

Award-winning reggae and dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla has received 3 Grammy nominations.

The sobolo singer was nominated for his involvement as a featured artist on three out of the five albums that were released in the year under review. These albums were "containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings," according to the Recording Academy.

The nominees for the 64th Grammy Awards were revealed yesterday, November 23rd, ahead of the Grammy award show itself which is scheduled to take place on January 31st.

Photo of Stonebwoy.source: twitter/@stonebwoy

Source: Twitter

Stonebwoy took to Twitter to a share express his excitement to the news tweeting:

And At the @RecordingAcad @stonebwoy features on 3 Albums Out of 5 To Get Nominated.. should Either of the albums Win… Do The maths.. #Ghana #BhimNation Flag of GhanaEarth

The albums, "Royal" by Jesse Royal, "Pamoja" by Etana, "Live N Livin" by Sean Paul and each scored a nomination in the "Best Reggae Album" category.

Reactions

Ghanaian netizens especially his fans have taken to social media to share their excitement about the news.

@SneakerNyame_: Stonebwoy got three Grammy nominations? Wow Bhim

@ksheldongh: Stonebwoy is a Grammy nominee.

@Jason_gh1: Stonebwoy was nominated for Grammy. A big win for Ghana we are proud of you

@richdudegh: We are bringing the Grammy's home

Source: Yen