Alberta Serwaa Nsiah popularly known on Instagram as Albbyminaj, is a Ghanaian model causing confusion on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The young model has been warming the hearts of many with her stunning photos.

Albbyminaj, who owns a wine liquor store in Accra is one of the beautiful models in Ghana at the moment.

Alberta Serwaa Nsiah: 10 photos of Madina-based pretty model making waves on IG (Photo credit: Albbyminaj/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Her sumptuous photos have been going viral as fans cannot stop talking about them.

YEN.com.gh has put together 10 photos of Albbyminaj that would make your day.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. No question about her posing:

2. Check her out in this photo:

3. In a purple mood:

4. Giving swag vibes in African print:

5. On point:

6. Neat and beautiful:

7. Showing off what she has got:

8. Looking hot in jeans:

9. Posing in style here:

10. She is really a supermodel:

Elikem Kumordzie Flaunts son and baby mama in new Video Doing Washawasay Challenge

Ghanaian actor and professional tailor, Elikem Kumordzie, has shared a new video flaunting his son and baby mama for the first time.

The cute family joined in the trending ‘washawasay’ challenge and it is beautiful.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Elikem is seen trying to hand the baby over to the mother forcefully but she would not take him and proceeded to make her dance.

Elikem shared the video with a caption that the mother preferred making videos than carrying the cute little boy.

Made in Lagos: King Promise Joins Wizkid to Brighten Up O2 Arena in London

Ghanaian musician, King Promise, is being saluted by netizens for his performance at the O2 Arena in London for the Made In Lagos Concert by Wizkid on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

The Nigerian superstar, Wizkid performed the first of a three-night residency at the O2 Arena on Sunday in celebration of his critically acclaimed album, Made In Lagos.

King Promise who featured Wizkid in his “Tokyo” song also made an appearance on stage and delivered a flaming performance to thrill music lovers and fans of Wizkid who made it to the O2 Arena.

He gave a shoutout to all Ghanaians at the Made In Ghana concert then proceeded to perform a couple of his mega tunes.

Source: Yen