Akuapem Poloo: Actress bid son Farewell in Photo as she Starts 90-day jail term

Akuapim Poloo has been ordered to go back to jail by Criminal Court 1 Division of the High Court

Akuapem Poloo was charged for publicly sharing an indecent photo with her seven-year-old son on social media in June 2020

She has taken to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message to her son bidding him farewell as she heads to jail

Ghanaian actress and social media sensation, Rosemond Alade Brown widely known as Akuapem Poloo has shared an emotional goodbye message to her son as she heads back to prison over the nude image she posted on social media.

The actress was convicted in April 2021 and jailed for 90 days but she, fortunately, was granted bail after her lawyers filed for an appeal.

At a hearing today, December 1, 2021 Criminal Court 1 Division of the High Court has brushed off the appeal filed by Akuapim Poloo's lawyers which means that Akuapem Poloo will have to go back to prison to continue the jail term handed her by the Circuit court on 16th April.

However, Akuapim Poloo shared an adorable photo of her wearing a beautiful white designed Kaftan on Instagram and captioned with an emotional 'bye-bye' message.

SON I LOVE YOU AND GOD IS WITH YOU ALWAYS YOU KNOW BE GOOD TILL MUMMY COMES BACK GOD IS IN CONTROL ALWAYS

Reactions

Many have reacted to this emotional post asking her to be strong in the comment session

Actress @kyerebruwaagh commented :

Never lose hope , God is in control my dear

An Instagram user with handle @ ebocute_gh also commented:

May God give you all the strength you need to sail through this

@mercyolamidemcthompson:

Am truly sad now but God knows best let leave it all in his hands. He will be fine kk don't worry much about him

Popular actress Akuapem Poloo, also known as Rosemond Brown, will have to spend the next 3 months in jail. The Criminal Court 1 Division of the High Court on December 1, 2021, threw out an appeal filed by lawyers of the actress and socialite.

This followed the 90-day jail term handed to her by an Accra Circuit Court for publishing obscene material and violating the dignity and integrity of her seven-year-old son.

Source: Yen Newspaper