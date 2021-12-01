The Criminal Court 1 Division of the High Court has thrown out an appeal filed by lawyers of actress Akuapem Poloo, also known as Rosemond Brown

Popular actress Akuapem Poloo, also known as Rosemond Brown, will have to spend the next 3 months in court.

The Criminal Court 1 Division of the High Court on December 1, 2021, threw out an appeal filed by lawyers of the actress and socialite.

This followed the 90-day jail term handed to her by an Accra Circuit Court for publishing obscene material and violating the dignity and integrity of her seven-year-old son.

A collage of Rosemond Brown with her son, as well as scenes from the court. Photo credit: @akuapem_poloo @tv3news/Instagram

Source: Twitter

This is contained in a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on 3news.com.

Akuapem Poloo had shared those photos on social media to celebrate the son's birthday in June 2020, and the photos went viral.

After serving a few days into her term, her lawyers appealed the judgement after calling it "too harsh" for a mother.

The actress was subsequently granted an GH¢80,000 bail, pending the determination of the appeal.

The court has thus rubbished the appeal with the explanation that it found it without merit.

Rosemond Brown has thus been ordered to go and continue her 90-day imprisonment.

'Free Akuapem Poloo' campaign

Akuapem Poloo's issue with the law generated massive attention on social media in April this year.

She had celebrities in both Ghana and Nigeria calling for her release and complete freedom.

These included Nigeria's socialite, Mompha, Tonto Dike, and a whole group in Nigeria.

Rosemond Brown's mother broke many hearts with a video of her crying and begging the judge to have mercy and forgive her daughter.

