Ghanaian actor John Peasah was seen at his father’s funeral while dealing with his ongoing health condition

The former YOLO star shared a video from the sombre event on TikTok with a simple but emotional caption

The footage of Drogba at the funeral triggered reactions as netizens expressed their sympathy and support

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Ghanaian actor John Peasah, widely known as Drogba from the TV series YOLO, has stirred emotions online after sharing a video from his father’s funeral while battling his own health condition.

John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba from YOLO, attends his father’s funeral as his health battle continues. Image credit: Drogba.yolo

Source: TikTok

In the video posted on TikTok, the actor was seen seated quietly, appearing weak and withdrawn as the ceremony went on around him.

Dressed simply and surrounded by mourners, the moment reflected both the grief and physical strain that Peasah is currently battling.

Drogba spotted at his father's funeral

Drogba accompanied the post with a short but heavy caption, 'Dad 💔✊,' a message that said little in words but carried deep meaning.

The timing of the video has made it even more emotional for many who have been following the actor's journey.

Over the past months, actor Drogba has been dealing with a serious health condition that has affected his daily life.

Seeing him at such a personal and painful moment, while still going through his own struggles, has left many touched.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens wish Drogba a speedy recovery

The footage quickly made rounds online, drawing reactions from fans and the general public.

Many expressed sadness over his condition, while others sent messages of strength and prayers, acknowledging how difficult it must be for him to go through such a moment.

For a figure known for bringing energy and life to the screen, this moment felt quiet, heavy, and real for many Ghanaians.

It was not about acting or performance, but about a son mourning his beloved father while facing his own many challenges in life.

As reactions poured in, the video stands as a reminder that behind the fame and recognition, there are moments that cannot be hidden.

Reactions to Drogba mourning his late father

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions to the footage of Peasah mourning at his father's funeral.

Nene commented:

"Charlie, may God heal whatever you’re going through. I believe in times and seasons. You will pull through, champ 🔥❤️🙏."

MhissIheena commented:

"Eeii Drogba praying u will be healed fast in thy name."

The Sage commented:

"You'll get well soon, senior... God is in control 😎."

Precise09 commented:

"I was on the LIVE this afternoon. This too shall pass 🙏."

Don Carlos commented:

"Drogba 💔🤲🙏it shall be well!."

YOLO star John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba, denies claims that Ibrahim Mahama paid for his medical bills. Image credit: BraCharles, AfiaAmankwahTamakloe

Source: UGC

Drogba denies Ibrahim Mahama funded treatment

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that John 'Drogba' Peasah had denied reports that Ibrahim Mahama had agreed to fund his medical treatment.

The YOLO star said the false claims had caused all genuine assistance to dry up, as donors assumed his bills had been covered by the business mogul.

Drogba expressed hope that Mahama would see his appeal and reach out, saying he would publicly thank him if the philanthropist eventually stepped in.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh