Media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, known professionally as Afia Schwarzenegger, has commiserated with actress Rosemond Brown after a court dismissed her appeal.

Popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, the socialite was asked to go and serve her 82 days jail term left by the Criminal Court 1 Division of the High Court.

The court dismissed an appeal filed by her lawyers on Wednesday, December 1.

Initial sentence

Akuapem Poloo was given a 90-day jail term by an Accra Circuit Court for publishing obscene material and violating the dignity and integrity of her seven-year-old son in a steamy photo she uploaded on social media in June 2020.

Though she served a period into her term, her lawyers appealed, however, the court threw out the appeal on December 1.

Afia Schwar shows love to Akuapem Poloo

In an Instagram post, Afia Schwar established that despite their soured relationship, Akuapem Poloo is still in her prayers, saying ''God will send her strength''.

Recalling her own experience as a daughter and mother, Afia Schwar asked well-wishers to attend to Akuapem Poloo's son daily.

''I spent Christmas without my mother and even though I was old n a mother myself I cried like a baby.

''Kindly check on her son daily if you are close to them. Forget about his ungrateful mother and reach out to the boy. He needs our love now than ever. Rosemond, may the Holy Spirit send you strength! It is well,'' she said.

