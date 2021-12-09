Nana Aba Anamoah has supported Shatta Wale 2 new cars for his Shaxi business

Shatta Wale is highly impressed and has thanked Nana Aba for the gesture

Other fans have joined in praising the GHOne TV manager

Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has revealed that Nana Aba Anamoah has bought two brand new cars to support his Shaxi business.

This is sighted by YEN.com.gh in a post by Shatta Wale on his Instagram.

He purposely made the post to thank the GHOne TV manager for the support and asked for God’s blessings for her.

A collage of Nana Aba and Shatta Wale. Photo credit: @shattawalenima @thenanaaba/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale disclosed that he really appreciated Nana Aba’s kind gesture and fans have praised her.

Reaction

The video has garnered massive reactions from fans with some being proud of Nana Aba.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

pre_ttyparties: "The rich help the rich thinking they are doing good."

_on_drip: "Charlie you blow oo bro CONGRATS."

wonda_gh: "God bless Shatta Wale and the entire SM fraternity."

francisca.ampofo: "God bless you Nana Aba."

bherrie_xx: "Wooow God bless her."

amyvivess: "Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh."

Source: Yen.com.gh