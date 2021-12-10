Former Talented Kids winner, Tutulapato, has got Ghanaians praising him with the new freestyle he delivered while in a barbering salon.

The young man once again proved his talent with the rap using the name of Sarkodie’s wife, Tracy Sarkcess.

He rapped about how he would not want to compete with anyone in raps because he believes he is the best in his own right.

Tutulapato is so talented that he was able to rhyme in using Tracy Sarckess’ name when he rapped: “Koti Tracy y3n nanso )ny3 sarkcess”, meaning the police tries to trace them but are not successful.

Reaction

Many people have praised the young rapper for his delivery and overall talent.

Moza, for instance, repeated Tutulapato’s line about Tracy Sarkcess:

moza_dierich: “Koti Tracy y3n nanso )ny3 sarkcess.”

Musician Prince also praised the young rapper:

princybright: “Nigga”

More praises came for Tutulapato:

great_junejuly: “Dope.”

mayorwiafe: “Punchlines.”

dboateng_5: “Lapato on the mic.”

godfred_sarkcess.332: “Bars ma nigga.”

kofichelsea29: “Hey my guy Tutu you are too much.”

nanabakodwophilippe: “Champ.”

