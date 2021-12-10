Global site navigation

Tutulapato: Young Rapper Gives Freestyle with Tracy Sarkcess’ name in Video
Celebrities

by  Naa Ayeley Aryee

Former Talented Kids winner, Tutulapato, has got Ghanaians praising him with the new freestyle he delivered while in a barbering salon.

The young man once again proved his talent with the rap using the name of Sarkodie’s wife, Tracy Sarkcess.

He rapped about how he would not want to compete with anyone in raps because he believes he is the best in his own right.

A collage of Tutulapato and Tracy Sarkcess. Photo credit: @tutulapatogh @tracysarkcess
Source: Instagram

Tutulapato is so talented that he was able to rhyme in using Tracy Sarckess’ name when he rapped: “Koti Tracy y3n nanso )ny3 sarkcess”, meaning the police tries to trace them but are not successful.

Reaction

Many people have praised the young rapper for his delivery and overall talent.

Latest photo shows how big and tall Tracey Boakye’s daughter has grown at 1; fans react in surprise

Moza, for instance, repeated Tutulapato’s line about Tracy Sarkcess:

moza_dierich: “Koti Tracy y3n nanso )ny3 sarkcess.”

Musician Prince also praised the young rapper:

princybright: “Nigga”

More praises came for Tutulapato:

great_junejuly: “Dope.”

mayorwiafe: “Punchlines.”

dboateng_5: “Lapato on the mic.”

godfred_sarkcess.332: “Bars ma nigga.”

kofichelsea29: “Hey my guy Tutu you are too much.”

nanabakodwophilippe: “Champ.”

