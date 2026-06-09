Actress Peggy Ovire has accused her husband, Frederick Leonard, of cheating amid ongoing divorce proceedings

She made many claims alongside a video of her husband with a lady he was supposedly having an affair with

The video has led fans to dig up and identify Angel Nikky, who was captured attending a public event with Leonard

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Fresh controversy has erupted around the marriage of Nollywood stars Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard after social media users identified a woman seen accompanying the actor at a recent public event.

Who is Angel Nikky? Lady Frederick Leonard's Wife Peggy Ovire Alleged He is Cheating With Identified

Source: Instagram

The development follows a series of allegations made by Peggy Ovire on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in which she accused Frederick Leonard of intentionally prolonging their divorce proceedings.

In posts shared on her Instagram Stories, the actress alleged that her estranged husband was involved in a relationship with a married woman who has children.

The allegations quickly gained traction online, prompting social media users to investigate the identity of the woman featured in the video.

Many internet users later identified the woman as Angel Nikky and reportedly flocked to her Instagram page following the controversy. Amid the growing attention, Angel Nikky disabled comments on her account.

Peggy further fuelled discussions by reposting a message she had originally shared in February 2026. In the post, she questioned whether any woman would remain in a marriage after discovering that her husband was allegedly involved with a married woman.

According to Peggy, the woman at the centre of the allegations had previously been introduced to her as a friend.

She accompanied her claims with a video showing Leonard in the company of a woman at comedian Funnybone's comedy show in Lagos.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Neither Frederick Leonard nor Angel Nikky had publicly responded to the allegations at the time of writing.

The unfolding drama has sparked widespread debate on social media, with fans and observers closely following developments surrounding the estranged couple's marriage.

See the Instagram video of the lady spotted with Frederick Leonard below:

Source: YEN.com.gh