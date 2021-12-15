Kumawood actor Ras Nene, popularly known on social media as Dr Likee, has emerged as Best Social Media Star of the Year

Dr Likee came victorious after winning overwhelmingly in the 2021 YEN Readers Choice Awards

The actor topped Tik Tokers Jackline Mensah and Asantewaa, and Journalsit Albert in the category

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Comic actor and skit maker Dr Likee, also known as Ras Nene or Aka Ebenezer, is ending 2021 on a high note.

The popular comedian has been adjudged as the number social media sensation in Ghana within the year.

Dr Likee was voted the social media star of the year in the 2021 YEN Readers Choice Awards. He was was nominated alongside Tik Tok stars Jackline Mensah and Asantewaa as well as Journalist Albert.

Dr Likee is the social media star of the year Photo source: @officialrasnene

Source: Instagram

Likee emerged as the overwhelming favourite among the nominees with Jackline, Asantewaa, and Albert taking the second to fourth positions respectively.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The YEN Readers Choice Awards is an annual poll YEN.com.gh holds for its followers to select their best entertainers for the year within various categories. The 2021 edition is the second time.

Below is the result of the poll as posted on YEN.com.gh's Facebook page:

Fans react to nominations

Many voters for the category thought Dr Likee was miles ahead of the other nominees on the list.

Amoako Ofori Richard said:

"Apart from Ras (Neene), who are the rest? What do they do?"

Nana Yaw Konadu said:

"Akabenezer....the rest all be protocol. Why Dem dey on this list?"

Solomon Kwaku Amponsah-darko said:

"Dr likee because he has been the most active social media comedian in Ghana since the Covid started."

Nana Kwame TK said:

"Masa take that Albert guy from the list... what makes him part of the list??? His cyberbully or what??"

Nana Hatchett said:

"This category even doesn’t deserve voting...it’s very simple...the voice of the people is always the voice of the lord."

Okyeame Kwame and wife named best celebrity couple of 2021, Sarkodie and Tracy came last

Meanwhile, Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Mrs Annica Nsiah Apau, have been voted as the best celebrity couple in Ghana in 2021.

The couple was voted number one by YEN.com.gh's followers in the 2021 YEN Readers Choice Awards.

Mr and Mrs Okyeame came first ahead of Stonebwoy and Louisa, Medikal and Fella, and Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess.

Jackie Appiah tops McBrown and others to emerge as 2021 fans' favourite actress

Similarly, YEN.com.gh readers have chosen star actress Jackie Appiah as their favourite screen goddess for 2021.

The readers voted for Jackie Appiah in the second edition of the YEN.com.gh Readers Choice Awards.

Jackie came tops ahead of other nominees, Nana Ama McBrown, Yvonne Nelson, and Tracey Boakye.

Source: YEN.com.gh