YEN.com.gh readers have chosen fashionable musician KiDi as their most stylish male celebrity for 2021

The readers voted for KiDi on social media in the second edition of the YEN.com.gh Readers Choice Awards

KiDi came top ahead of other nominees, Toosweet Annan, James Gardiner, and Mawuli Gavor who are all top-notch fashionistas

Popular afrobeat singer-songwriter-producer, Dennis Nana Dwamena, widely known as KiDi, who is also known for his very dapper and stylish appearances emerged as the most stylish male celebrity of many Ghanaians for this year.

KiDi was adjudged winner in the 2021 YEN Readers Choice Awards by netizens. The artist was nominated alongside celebrated screen personalities Toosweet Annan, James Gardiner, and Mawuli Gavor

In a keenly contested category, KiDi slightly edged past Toosweet Annan with a small margin. Mawuli Gavor came third with James Gardiner coming at a distant fourth position.

This came as no surprise as KiDi over the years has grown to become a force to reckon with in the world of style and fashion. He constantly made very laudable fashion statements in the year under review which made major headlines.

KiDi made his first shutdown appearance this year at the 2021 3 Music Awards and followed up with very jaw-dropping and futuristic looks. KiDi dragged his fashion and style qualities not only on red carpets this year but also in his music videos and random social media posts.

The Say Cheers singer is a two-times winner of the nations most revered fashion awards scheme, the Glitz Style Awards. His style qualities transcend beyond his outfit choices as he puts in all components of a metrosexual including colour play moments with his hair and even body arts.

