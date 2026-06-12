Powerful Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam prophesied the outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in a viral video

The spiritualist shared his vision in a June 8, 2026, video, a few days before the tournament kicked off in Mexico, the USA, and Canada

Kwaku Bonsam gave the potential victors some important spiritual directions to follow to fulfil his prophecy

Popular Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam has caused a stir after sharing a prophecy about the outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Powerful Ghanaian Spiritualist Prophesies Winner of the 2026 World Cup: "Portugal Lifts the Trophy"

Source: Getty Images

The 2026 World Cup kicked off on Thursday, June 11, 2026, with a hard-fought duel between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa, ending in a 2-0 victory for the North Americans.

The tournament, which is being held in Mexico, the United States of America (USA), and Canada, has grabbed global attention, with football lovers anxious to see which nation succeeds Lionel Messi's Argentina as the World Champions.

The defending champions, as well as France, Spain, England, Brazil, and others, have been tipped as the potential favourites for the crown.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam prophesies World Cup winner

In a video released on Monday, June 8, Nana Kwaku Bonsam spoke about the potential winners of the 2026 World Cup.

He said he had foreseen spiritually that Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, was certain to lift the trophy at the end of the tournament.

“I wanted to let the whole world know that in this tournament, Portugal is going to take the trophy. I am from Ghana, and I support my country, but when I look at the spiritual realm, I see that Portugal would lift the trophy.

The prominent spiritualist also shared some directions for the Portuguese national team to follow to ensure that the spiritual vision comes to pass.

Below is the Facebook video of Nana Kwaku Bonsam prophesying the outcome of the 2026 World Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh