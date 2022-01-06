Popular actress Yvonne Okoro's mother has celebrated her 60th birthday in class, style, and riches

In some videos and photos shared by the actress, Yvonne's mother is seen having fun and looking beautiful and young at that age

Many people have admired Mrs. Okoro and have showered her with massive praises for her dance and others in the video

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Okoro, has organised a beautiful birthday party for her mother who turned 60 years.

In the many videos seen by YEN.com.gh, Okoro’s mother is seen beautiful dressed and looking so young for her age.

It was a lovely family time at the party with so much food, music, and drinks to enjoy.

A collage of Yvonne Okoro and the mother. Photo credit: @yvonneokoro/Instagram

In one of the videos, Dancehall artiste Samini is seen performing and thrilling family members and invited guests at the party.

Unfortunately, Yvonne herself did not take part in the celebration as she was unwell during the festive season when it took place.

Massive reactions to Yvonne Okoro’s mother’s party

The video has triggered massive reactions from fans with many admiring the actress’ mother.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

gloriaosarfo: “Oh Wow Mummy looking so beautiful and special.Thank God for our precious mothers, our strong pillars, our prayer warriors, our super women.”

lizerazi: “That view from the window though!”

salvagereindorf: “She looks Gorgeous.”

gracearhinful44: “See as mama fine chai.”

chef_ijele: “Is dat ur dad wearing that igbo cap.”

queenchalini: “Happy birthday to your beautiful mother... happy New Year to you and your family.”

belindadzattah: “Happy birthday mummy dearest wishing you long life all the best in life I miss your Delicious palm nut soup and fufu.”

belle_reverie_boutique: “Aww God bless her, she’s such a nice woman.”

Source: YEN.com.gh