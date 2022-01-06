A new photo of Zionfelix and Minalyn's daughter, Adepa Pam, shows how big and tall she has grown at just four months

She was seen in the arms of singer Mzbel, who is said to be Adepa's godmother, and Mina's very close friend

Many people have observed how fast and tall Adepa is growing and have admired the little girl, as well as showering praises on her mother

A new photo of blogger Zionfelix’s daughter with his girlfriend Mina, Adepa Pam, has surfaced on the internet and fans can’t keep calm.

She was being carried by her godmother, Mzbel, and Adepa looks so grown at just a little over 3 months, in the singer’s arms.

As usual, Adepa’s face is covered with a love emoji, and Mzbel is seen planting a passionate kiss on her cheeks.

A collage of Zionfelix and Mina with their baby. Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom/Instagram

Fans react over Adepa’s photo

The photo has triggered massive reactions with some people commenting that the baby was growing so fast.

For instance, Mina herself described the photo as her “blessed and priceless gift”:

minalyntouch: “My blessed and priceless gift.”

Free heart also wrote that Adepa was growing so fast:

freeheart5: “She is growing fast.”

Unash commented that she loved what she was seeing:

dat_unash_luvcelebz: “I love what I'm seeing.”

Janet also observed that Adepa was growing:

janet.owusu.77770194: “Small madam is growing o”

Tricia described the photo as beautiful:

tricia_lynn2018: “Beautiful.”

She loves Minalyntouch described Adepa as her cute angel:

she_lovesminalyntouch: “My cute angel.”

More comments came through for Baby Pax:

amadwoaamankwah: “You are blessed sis.”

she_loves_zionfelix: “My cutie niece and her auntie.”

A double blessing

In 2021, Zionfelix welcomed two children with his two baby mamas, Mina, and Erica, around the same time.

Mina gave Zionfelix a girl, while Erica welcomed a boy. The blogger was overjoyed and called the situation a double blessing for him.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Zionfelix indicated that the year 2021 has been his best ever because he has become a father for the first time.

Mina speaks about Erica's son

Meanwhile, Mina has spoken about her rival Erica's son, Felix Adom Jnr, for the first time.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, she called the little boy a blessed child, touching the hearts of her fans.

Many praised Mina and called her a mature woman with a kind heart to speak in that manner about her rival's child.

Source: YEN.com.gh