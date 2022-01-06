Bubbly actress Yvonne Nelson has shared a video from her YN Island feeding some fish with sweet cake

Yvonne is captured in the video mashing the cake with her hands and spilling it in the water for the fish

They came out in their numbers to enjoy their sweet meal as Yvonne Nelson disclosed that fish love cake too

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has proven how rich she is with a video of feeding some fish at her YN Island with sweet cake.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Yvonne is seen mashing the cake in her hand and spraying it out to the fish in the water.

The fishes came out in their number to enjoy the sweet cake being spilled in the water for them.

A collage of Yvonne Nelson, including a shot from feeding the fish. Photo credit: @ynisland @yvonnenelsongh/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Yvonne indicated that “fishes love cake too”.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Yvonne’s video triggers reactions

The actress’ video has triggered some reactions from fans with some asking to be given some of the cake.

Emefa, for instance, said she also wanted some of the cake:

hope_emefa: “Me I want the cake some ooo.”

Esi was surprised:

alexis_esi: “Herh is it your mums cake you’re giving to them? Awuradze.”

Kukua begged for an invitation from Yvonne:

kukua_babe: “Yvonne invite us some wai.”

There were some other lovely comments from fans:

yaacookiee: “Peaceful.”

adepa_klasiques: “Such a beautiful sight to behold i would love to be there one day.”

wisdomjevon: “YN come give me the cake wai.”

ekua_boakye: “They’re really enjoying.”

humble_chiefiko: “U are really living my dream, peace of mind n spending quality time with nature. Great one.”

efo_walter: “@ynisland Real nature lover's mode ACTIVED...”

hilaryosei: “….and you’re generous too.”

Yvonne hangs in the air at YN Island

Earlier, Yvonne Nelson got fans talking with a video of her enjoying her YN Island located at Ada Foah in the Greater Accra Region.

In that publication by YEN.com.gh, Yvonne was seen hanging in the air with the support of some white chains supporting long poles in the water.

The actress is all alone with her headphones obviously enjoying some good music.

Top businesswoman

Meanwhile, YN Island is just one of Yvonne Nelson's businesses. The actress owns a pre-school, Just Like Mama, located at the plush East Legon Hills in Accra.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published photos and videos of the school that has modern facilities, including a swimming pool.

Yvonne also listed the many successful businesses that she has been running for some time now.

Source: YEN.com.gh