Choqolate GH drops casual photo; flaunts heavy look as fans shout

Choqolate GH has wowed her many followers on social media with her latest 2022 photo

The burgeoning singer has dropped a new photo glowing as usual in a street photo shoot

Choqolate GH has come to be noted for dropping dazzling photos and videos of herself on social media

Pretty Ghanaian dancehall singer and businesswoman, Choqolate GH, has once again dazzled the internet with a new scintillating photo which is causing massive traffic on social media.

In the latest photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Choqolate GH was seen flaunting her natural beauty as she posed on a street.

The pretty artiste and businesswoman was captured in a street photograph as she looked straight into the camera.

She was wearing a white t-shirt over a black bodycon pair of shorts.

Choqolate GH was standing with her hands in front of her as the camera lens captured her natural face without make-up.

After posting the photo, Choqolate GH captioned it:

"Those who love you ,will love you regardless.Don’t STRESS."

Fans react to the photo and accompanying caption

Many followers of the gorgeous young lady took to the comment section to shower sweet words on her.

guiofficial13 commented:

"Wow!!"

annormccarthy expressed admiration for the young lady:

"I love u"

kabailanoel had this to say:

"So beautiful like amazing pictures"

There were many comments that showed many people were madly in love with Choqolate GH's latest photo.

Choqolate GH has always been considered as singer Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, famed as Ebony Reigns' look alike due to the striking resemblance they share.

