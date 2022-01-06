Afia Schwarzenegger has caused a stir on social media by putting out a loved-up video

The actress and TV show host was seen hugging a bearded man from behind and saying she had missed him

The outspoken media personality is noted for chronicling her life on social media to the amusement of her fans

Outspoken Ghanaian TV and radio personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwarzenegger, has put out a video with a handsome young man.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Afia Schwar was seen spending some quality time with a young man.

The duo was seen in what looked like a room as the award-winning TV and radio show host hugged the man from behind.

Afia Schwarzenegger gave out the young bearded man's name as Nana Kojo Agyei and went on to tell him how much she had missed him.

They appeared to be playing with each other when they decided to record themselves.

After posting the video on her official Instagram page, Afia Schwar captioned it:

"I miss u babe My Nana Kojo Agyei,,,Smh entertainment in December spoils relationship see u and Sammy soon my K"

She however turned the comments section under the post off to avoid an avalanche of comments from her colleagues and massive fanbase.

