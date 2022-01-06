TV3's Cookie Tee drops unseen bedroom photos; fans give big shout

TV3 pretty presenter Cookie Tee has dazzled in new photos she shared on social media

The ever-beautiful media personality was seen seated on a bed in what looked like her apartment

Cookie Tee is noted for mesmerizing her many social media fans and TV viewers with her stunning beauty

Ever-radiant Ghanaian television and radio personality, Shirley Emma Tibilla famed as Cookie Tee, has wowed her many fans and followers with a new photo.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Cookie Tee was seen seated on a bed in what looked like a plush apartment.

She appeared to be having a conversation with someone when the photo was taken crystalizing her 'serious face'.

Photos of TV3's Cookie Tee. Source: Instagram/IamCookieTee

Source: Instagram

Cookie Tee was seen wearing a black t-shirt over a pair of black jeans and complimented her look with a headgear to match.

She was spotted on her phone checking something out as well as conversing with the unseen person(s) in the room.

After posting the photo, Cookie Tee captioned it:

"Huh, you mean today is only the 5th day of January and there are 83 days more in this month???!"

Many fans and colleagues react to the photo

After posting the photo, many people including colleagues and acquaintances of Cookie Tee reacted to the post.

sunshine.hajia commented:

"@cookieteegh Aunt cookie I love you and be great in your endeavors❤️❤️but then I sometimes don't know the difference between you and Berla mundi"

psylenzaerrquiyah reacted to Cookie Tee's caption:

"Even the last day of this month has 45.5 and half hours"

owusu_daniel53 also noted:

"Sika no ahye"

