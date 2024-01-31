Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan's name trended online after Mocorran footballer Achraf Hakimi missed a crucial penalty in the knockout stage of the 2023 AFCON in Côte d'Ivoire

Hakimi's penalty would have resulted in a draw in the dying minute of the game since South Africa was dominating the game

Many people likened Hakimi's penalty miss to that of Gyan's in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa

Retired Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan was at the top of social media trends after Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi missed a crucial penalty in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) round of 16 game between his country and South Africa.

Asamoah Gyan trends after Achraf Hakimi's penalty miss

Memories from Asamoah Gyan's 2010 World Cup penalty miss resurfaced on social media after Achraf Hakimi missed a similar one in the 2023 AFCON.

The penalty, if scored, would have resulted in a draw against South Africa, which was dominating the game.

After making the crucial decision to take the penalty for his team, the ball, unfortunately, hit the bar, the exact spot where Gyan's ball hit when he took it in 2010.

The game resulted in a 2-0 win for the Bafana Bafana of South Africa as they progressed to the quarterfinal of the tournament.

Below is a video of Achraf Hakimi's penalty miss in the round of 16 in the 2023 AFCON.

Below is a video of Asamoah Gyan's penalty miss at the 2010 World Cup.

Ghanaians compare Achraf Hakimi's penalty miss to Asamoah Gyan's 2010 World Cup penalty miss

Many people on X likened Achraf Hakimi's penalty miss in the 2023 AFCON to that of Asamoah Gyan in the 2010 World Cup. Many shared the videos of both penalty kicks as they shared their thoughts.

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians:

@iLatif_ said:

Hakimi misses a penalty for Morocco, reminds me of Asamoah Gyan’s kick.

@EiiScanty said:

Hakimi replicates that 2010 Asamoah Gyan penalty miss.

@Bradley_omar16 said:

Hakimi just gave us 2010 Asamoah Gyan vibes

@HYPEMASTERS__ said:

Hakimi’s penalty was inspired by Asamoah Gyan’s #Memories if you know you know . #Afcon2023

@biggestminder said:

Same spot Asamoah Gyan Hit Hakimi go Dey think o

@LincolnNewton2 said:

Hakimi and Asamoah Gyan who did it better? I think it is Asamoah Gyan.

